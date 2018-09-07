The latest at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens | Facebook
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
fyi on the sceneFYI Phillylongwood gardensKennett Township
fyi on the sceneFYI Phillylongwood gardensKennett Township