DNC brings unexpected economic windfall to Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Democratic National Convention has come to an end, and the successful event was an unexpected economic windfall for Wilmington, Delaware.It was the kind of big event that convention and visitors bureaus work years to get, and this one came to a surprise to tourism officials in the First State.They only started to get wind that something big was about to happen about 10 days ago when members of the Democratic National Committee, the media, and technical support staff started booking hotel rooms.Hotels on the riverfront sold out, The Hotel DuPont hosted dignitaries and restaurants reached their COVID-19 capacity.In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual convention turned out to be a welcome economic shot in the arm."It was a surprise, I think the people in Milwaukee were probably as surprised as we were, but it's great," said William Sullivan a Board Member with the Delaware Hotel & Lodging Association. "Hotel businesses struggle in Delaware, so we're happy to have any event, and this has been an incredible national and truly international event for Delaware. We've been very proud of the state and proud of our Joe Biden."Wilmington has about 3000 hotel rooms, and several sold out for at least four nights.