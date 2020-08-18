Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter to address virtual DNC Tuesday evening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6375198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders among Monday night DNC speakers (1 of 8) Watch former first lady Michelle Obama's full remarks on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter is making his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening.The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in primetime on that convention's second night.Democrats opened this cycle's nominating convention on Monday night with a keynote from former first lady Michelle Obama. Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton.