jeffrey epstein

Doctor hired by family: Jeffrey Epstein injuries seem like homicide

NEW YORK -- A longtime forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother says some evidence suggests Epstein died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.

Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner's findings that ruled Epstein's death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier's death to rest.

The medical examiner said Wednesday she stands "firmly" behind her findings and released the following statement:

"Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein's death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination. We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein's family, their representatives, and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office."

RELATED: MCC correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death investigation

Baden says Epstein's injuries included fractures to the larynx and hyoid bone. He says he hasn't seen that in a suicide in 50 years of death investigations, but cautioned that his observations were not conclusive.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He'd been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhomicide investigationhomicidejeffrey epstein
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, Halloween rain
Pa. officer sings 'Happy Birthday' to boy during traffic stop
Archbishop Carroll lockdown lifted, no weapon found
Trick-or-treating tips; boo to Halloween rain
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Show More
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
3 N.J. firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
More TOP STORIES News