US 'Doctor Who' fans can watch upcoming seasons of British sci-fi show on Disney+

The next season of the long-running British sci-fi show will premiere on the streaming service in late 2023.

Disney+ is the exclusive home for new seasons of "Doctor Who" outside the U.K. and Ireland.

Upcoming seasons of BBC's "Doctor Who" will premiere on the streaming service for audiences outside of the U.K. and Ireland beginning in late 2023.

The long-running British sci-fi show celebrates its 60th anniversary next year. In the new season, David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Gatwa, who is best known for his performance in Netflix's "Sex Education," announced the new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television on Tuesday morning's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds," showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement. "With the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

"We're excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world," Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+, added. "The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.