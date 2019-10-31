Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after illegal device explodes in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital after an illegal device, known as a M-250, exploded inside a home in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Relatives say doctors are trying to save three of the girl's fingertips but she is expected to survive.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. inside a home along the 700 block of North Marvine Street.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was playing with the device when an explosion occurred inside the home.

"One of the young ladies had come running out hollering and panicking saying that something exploded and the little girl's fingers were cut off," said Janice McDonald.

McDonald is a retired nurse, and she just happened to be passing by when she saw the chaotic scene.

"I just wanted to do what I was able to because I'm a retired nurse. I took an oath, don't panic, you have to help and aid and assist," she said.



McDonald saw that the little girl's hand was bleeding and badly damaged.

"She was in a panic stage, but what I did was wrap her hand so that it could stop the bleed," she said.

The child was transported to the hospital where she's listed in stable condition.

Police say there's damage to the second-floor bedroom and drywall where the explosion occurred.

Earlier this summer, a 9-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her arms, body and face when an illegal explosive device detonated in her hands inside her Kensington home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaexplosionfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, 2 children found shot to death in West Philadelphia
2 day care teachers charged with child abuse, a third under investigation
Suspect wanted after elderly woman assaulted on SEPTA bus
Embiid, Towns ejected after brawl at Wells Fargo Center
Gritty surprises boy battling cancer after adorable letter
PSPCA releases new video of suspect accused of stealing puppy
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
Show More
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
Charges dropped against mother who left baby on bus in Bethlehem
AccuWeather: Waves of Rain on Halloween, Gusty Winds Overnight
Young child falls from second floor window in Philadelphia
Eagles players wear works of art - on their feet
More TOP STORIES News