Court documents: Delaware woman stabbed 18 times; man arrested

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. --
Court documents say a woman found dead in her New Castle County home had been stabbed 18 times.

The News Journal reports the documents were filed in connection with the arrest of a man accused of killing 47-year-old Oletha Willingham.

Forty-six-year-old Lynn "Deszi" Harris was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing earlier in the week. Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and two gun-related charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The documents say Willingham and Harris were in a relationship and that Willingham was in the process of ending it.

