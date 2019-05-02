Dog dies after being shot by two Philadelphia police officers, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said two Philadelphia police officers fired their guns at a pit bull that charged at them and the dog subsequently died.Police said the incident occurred around noon on Wednesday on the 2900 block of North Leithgow Street.Officials said Narcotics Strike Force officers were driving in a marked car when they heard yelling in the area of 4th and Indiana streets.The officers said when they arrived at the yard on North Leithgow Street several people stated that there were two dogs attacking a 7-year-old boy inside. .According to the officers, they tried to get to the yard where the dogs were located but it was surrounded by a six-foot high chain-link fence.The officers said they saw a woman standing in the yard between two large pit bulls while numerous people in the surrounding area were throwing various objects at the dogs in an attempt to get them to back off.Police said that ultimately the crowd knocked down the fence and the officers were able to gain access to the yard.Police said as one of the officers was directing the crowd to back away, one of the dogs turned toward the officer and he then fired his gun at the dog, striking him.According to the officer, the dog ran away at first but then began to run in the direction of the second officer.Police said at this time both of the officers shot at the dog, striking the dog.The owner took the dog to the veterinary hospital where the dog later died.Police said there were no people injured in the gunfire.Police are investigating the incdient.