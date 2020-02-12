DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) -- Texas dog Jonsi proved he was the ultimate "good boy" when, much to the shock of his owner Trey Foote, he sprang into action to pick up a dropped sock.
Trey's wife Gabbie Gaspard posted footage of the pooch's heroic housekeeping, and soon she had a viral sensation on her hands, the video clocking up more than eight million views on Twitter alone.
The video shows Trey carrying a pile of laundry upstairs at the couple's home in suburban Dallas. A falling sock is seen catching Jonsi's eye, prompting Trey to ask for his pet's help.
Jonsi duly obliged, leaving a pooch pal behind on the comfy couch and grabbing the stray sock.
Foote can be heard exclaiming "Oh my God, he did it!" as Jonsi arrives upstairs with the sock.
Dog owner can't believe pet helps out with the laundry
