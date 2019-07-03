Dog loses leg after attack in Wilmington park

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A six-month-old puppy, named Milo, was attacked in a Wilmington dog park. Now, the search is on for the owner of the dog that attacked him.

Milo's injuries were so severe that he had to have his leg amputated.

The attack happened on Sunday, June 23rd.

Milo's owner, Kathleen Ramunno, says the dog who attacked Milo was massive, and ferociously went after Milo.

"The dog let go just long enough for Milo to get away and he ran and hid under one of the benches. He couldn't even use his leg," Ramunno said.

The other dog was owned by a couple who was initially apologetic and helpful.

They exchanged numbers and were, at first, in touch.

But after learning the cost of Milo's care, that woman disconnected her phone.

The State Department of Animal Welfare says it is currently looking for the dog's owner and may have a tip on where she lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtondogsdelaware newsanimal attack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Video shows teens vandalizing Philly neighborhood
Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera
800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
NJ high school ROTC leader charged with inappropriate contact with student
Show More
Temporary manager placed at Hahnemann as closure looms
Lehigh Co. DA announces $1.1M grant to fight gangs
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at cafe
More TOP STORIES News