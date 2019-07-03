Dog loses leg after attack in Wilmington park

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A six-month-old puppy, named Milo, was attacked in a Wilmington dog park. Now, the search is on for the owner of the dog that attacked him.
Milo's injuries were so severe that he had to have his leg amputated.
The attack happened on Sunday, June 23rd.
Milo's owner, Kathleen Ramunno, says the dog who attacked Milo was massive, and ferociously went after Milo.
"The dog let go just long enough for Milo to get away and he ran and hid under one of the benches. He couldn't even use his leg," Ramunno said.
The other dog was owned by a couple who was initially apologetic and helpful.
They exchanged numbers and were, at first, in touch.
But after learning the cost of Milo's care, that woman disconnected her phone.
The State Department of Animal Welfare says it is currently looking for the dog's owner and may have a tip on where she lives.
