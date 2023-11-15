This Eagles player is influencing 2023's top dog names

After 10 years, Max is no longer the top dog name, according to a new report.

Rover.com has released its report on the most popular pet names for 2023.

The top three male dog names are Charlie, Max, and Cooper.

The top three female dog names are Luna, Bella, and Daisy.

As for the number one trending name for male dogs, it's Kelce!

The name is of course inspired by Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother Travis.

Soccer has been influencing the trending female dog names, with Megan, Rapinoe, and Dunn.