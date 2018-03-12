Dog, owner reunited after four months apart

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos show a dog and its owner reuniting after being separated for four months. (WPVI)

A dog named Titus was separated from his owners for four months after his owners had to surrender him due to issues in their apartment complex.

The Austin Animal Center in Austin, Texas, cared for Titus until his family was able to take him home.

Staff members at the Austin Animal Center say, "Titus has been stressed out at the shelter and generally having a tough time. His family would come visit him, but we can't imagine the heartbreak for them or him every time they had to leave without him."

The family never gave up on being able to bring Titus back home, and eventually they were reunited with a brand new home to go to.

The photos show how happy both Titus and his owner are to be reunited with one another.

Report a Typo
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News