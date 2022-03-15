animal rescue

Dog rescued from side of NJ Turnpike in Burlington County finds a forever home

The truck driver named the dog Clifford, after the children's book classic, "Clifford the Big Red Dog."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: March 15, 2022

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A dog that was rescued from the side of the New Jersey Turnpike has officially found a forever home.

Clifford, a 2.5-year-old hound mix, was spotted running loose on the highway in late December and caused traffic to stop on the southbound lanes near the Exit 6 interchange. He has spent the last few months at the Burlington County Animal Shelter.



Among the vehicles that came to a halt was a large truck that the frightened dog hid under until the driver and some other motorists eventually coaxed him out.

The truck driver named the dog Clifford, after the children's book classic, "Clifford the Big Red Dog."

Clifford was turned over to the Florence Township's animal control officer, who brought him to Burlington County's Academy Drive shelter.

Lisa Yochim, of Absecon, visited Clifford and became smitten after learning about him from news reports and social media.

She completed the application process and officially welcomed Clifford to her family on Feb. 22.

More than 50 dogs and 160 cats have been adopted from the shelter so far this year and another 66 have been placed with animal rescue organizations.

The shelter is open for visits and tours Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. It is closed for public visits on Wednesdays.

People are encouraged to call ahead at 609-265-5073 to make an appointment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsburlington countydogsanimal rescuenew jersey newsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
NJ woman rescues hundreds of animals on famous 'Funny Farm'
"Parrot" in Princeton turns out to be someone's fake feathered friend
Bird rescue closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
TOP STORIES
Older brother, 2nd man charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
Gas Theft Warning: Pa. woman says thief drilled hole into her gas tank
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
NYC stabbing suspect captured in Philly after hotel arson: Police
Show More
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
Deadly park shooting involved Governor Mifflin students: Officials
Suspect arrested in 5 shootings of homeless men in DC, NYC
2 men shot inside car near Temple University Hospital
Scott Hall, WWE's Razor Ramon and NWO leader, dies at 63
More TOP STORIES News