Dog rescued from icy pond in Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A dog stranded in the middle of an icy proud was rescued Wednesday thanks to fire crews in Pike Creek, Delaware.The dog's owner said the pup - named Bowie - got out on an icy pond at Carousel Park.He initially fell through the ice, but was able to get himself out of the cold water.The dog was trapped in the middle of the pond and could not get back to shore.The fire department was called and crews were able to bring the dog to safety.