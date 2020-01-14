Dog shot during armed robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog was shot during an armed robbery early Tuesday in West Philadelphia.Police said the incident happened just before 2 a.m., near the intersection of 48th and Osage streets.A 25-year-old man was walking his dog when two men approached him, one armed with a gun, police said."It's outrageous," said longtime resident Ken Hoke. "It's quiet most of the time, but things happen. You never know. Sometimes you can get lulled thinking into yes, this is a safe place, and generally it is, but every so often bad things happen."Investigators told 6abc that the suspects stole a phone and shot the dog."That's crazy. I love dogs. I love animals, and I think that's cruel," said Mike Jackson, who lives nearby.The two suspects got into a gray Honda and left the scene, police said."This is a good, peaceful neighborhood, you know what I mean. None of it goes on around here. But a dog, that's crazy," Jackson said.The injured dog was rushed to Penn Vet and was taken into surgery.