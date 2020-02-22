PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog was shot and killed while out for a walk in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, authorities said.
Police said a man was walking the German shepherd mix around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by two men near the intersection of North Watts and West Butler streets.
There was a confrontation and, police said, one of the men pulled out a handgun.
The suspect fired two shots at the dog.
The two male suspects then ran away, one of them on a bike.
The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dog's owner was not injured.
No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Dog shot and killed while out for a walk in Hunting Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News