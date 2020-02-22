Dog shot and killed while out for a walk in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog was shot and killed while out for a walk in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, authorities said.Police said a man was walking the German shepherd mix around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by two men near the intersection of North Watts and West Butler streets.There was a confrontation and, police said, one of the men pulled out a handgun.The suspect fired two shots at the dog.The two male suspects then ran away, one of them on a bike.The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.The dog's owner was not injured.No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.