Dog shot while attacking deer in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dog is being treated at the Montgomery County SPCA in Conshohocken after police say it had been shot.

Investigators tell Action News a man shot the dog at the intersection of Bradfield and Susquehanna roads in Abington Township right around 9:00 a.m. after the man found the dog reportedly attacking a deer.

The man who allegedly shot the dog has been located and is cooperating with police.

There is no immediate word on the dog's condition.
