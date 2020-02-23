ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dog is being treated at the Montgomery County SPCA in Conshohocken after police say it had been shot.
Investigators tell Action News a man shot the dog at the intersection of Bradfield and Susquehanna roads in Abington Township right around 9:00 a.m. after the man found the dog reportedly attacking a deer.
The man who allegedly shot the dog has been located and is cooperating with police.
There is no immediate word on the dog's condition.
Dog shot while attacking deer in Abington Township: Police
