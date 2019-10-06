Dog survives weeks trapped in Bahamas rubble after Hurricane Dorian

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas -- A month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas, rescuers have found a dog alive in the rubble.The one-year-old dog, nicknamed "Miracle," was nearly crushed under a collapsed building in Marsh Harbour after Dorian came roaring ashore in September with wind speeds of 165 mph.Earlier this week, the team at Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a drone to detect a heat signature under a pile of debris. Rescuers raced over, finding a malnourished male dog whose only way of survival was drinking rainwater.Miracle is receiving medical treatment, therapy, food and water and is expected to make a full recovery.Big Dog Ranch Rescue has been searching the island since the Category 5 storm struck for any sign of dogs who were separated from their families. In a statement to ABC News, the organization's president and founder discussed the role technology played in finding Miracle: "The drones played a life-saving role. Miracle's discovery is a signal of hope to everyone as the Bahamas recovery and rebuilding effort begins."In total, the organization has saved 139 dogs.