GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It turns out, even dogs want a photo with the Easter Bunny this time of year!

That's why the Easter Bunny himself made a special stop to Hinde's Animal Rescue Boutique on Saturday in Glen Mills.

Dogs hopped onto the bunny's lap, complete with bunny ears of their own.

A portion of the proceeds from today's photo shoot goes to the rescue, officials say.