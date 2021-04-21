George Floyd

Justice Department announces sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis

By Michael Balsamo and Amy Forliti, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

What next after Chauvin's conviction on 3 counts?

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis a day after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

The Justice Department is already investigating whether the officers involved in Floyd's death violated Floyd's civil rights. The investigation announced Wednesday is known as a "pattern or practice" and will be a more sweeping probe of the entire department and may result in major changes to policing there, the official said. The official had direct knowledge of the matter but was not authorized to speak publicly about the upcoming announcement, planned for Wednesday morning.

The investigation will examine practices used by police and whether the department engages in discriminatory practices. It will also look into the department's handling of misconduct allegations among other things, the person said. It's unclear whether the years under investigation will begin when Floyd died or before.

The Justice Department had no comment.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden has promised his administration would not rest following the jury's verdict in the case. In a Tuesday evening speech, he said much more needed to be done.

"'I can't breathe.' Those were George Floyd's last words," Biden said. "We can't let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can't turn away."

The Justice Department had previously considered opening a pattern or practice investigation into the police department soon after Floyd's death, but Attorney General Bill Barr was hesitant to do so at the time, fearing that it could cause further divisions in law enforcement amid widespread protests and civil unrest, three people familiar with the matter told the AP.

___

Forliti contributed to this report from Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotadepartment of justiceuse of forcederek chauvinofficer chargedgeorge floydu.s. & worlddeath in custodyrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
What George Floyd's brother thought watching Derek Chauvin placed in handcuffs
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Wawa store; gunman also dead
AccuWeather: Gusty thunderstorms this afternoon
Police car transporting shooting victim crashes in North Philly
Philly reacts after Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
7 vehicle crash in Tacony, 2 injured
Police investigate armed robbery outside Rivers Casino
Show More
What's next for sentencing of Derek Chauvin?
76ers, Flyers react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
Fire damages home in Somerdale, NJ
Bail increased for former officer charged with sex abuse of 4 boys
More TOP STORIES News