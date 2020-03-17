In battle against COVID-19, Dollar General dedicates first hour of shopping to seniors

Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.

Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors - the most vulnerable of the population - will be able to purchase what they need from 8 am until 9 am.

Dollar General made the announcement not long after several other stores made similar changes, as concerns over the coronavirus drove people to flock to grocery stores and empty shelves of non-perishables.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

"We appreciate our customers' understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO.

The company said it was taking the measure to allow seniors to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

It said all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

(With AP inputs)
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across Pa.
COVID-19 exposure at 2 public gatherings in Burlington Co.
COVID-19: N.J. family buying groceries for those in need
Show More
N.J.businesses brace for state-ordered closures
COVID-19: Chester County nonprofits need your help
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
More TOP STORIES News