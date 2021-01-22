Arts & Entertainment

Singer Randy Parton, Dolly Parton's brother, dies at 67

(CNN) -- Country music singer Randy Parton, younger brother to Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer.

His sister announced his death on Thursday in a post on her Facebook page.

"The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time," she wrote.

Randy Parton was 67 years old.

Parton described her brother as "a great singer, writer, and entertainer" and said he sang and played guitar and bass in her band for many years.

Randy also headlined a show at her Dollywood amusement park since it opened in 1986, she said.

"He's had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can't Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career," she wrote.

Most recently, he and his daughter, Heidi, sang with Parton on the song "You Are My Christmas," which appeared on her latest Christmas album.

"It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he's shining in heaven now," Parton said.

Last year, Parton said she wrote the song for her brother, whom she described as "our Christmas baby."

Randy Parton is survived by his wife, Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, and grandsons Huston and Trent, according to the post.

"We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts," she wrote.

Dolly Parton turned 75 on Tuesday and marked her birthday with a message of kindness.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsingingobituary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 brother shot, another stabbed in separate Philly attacks
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 202 in West Goshen
South Jersey policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
VOTE: Is Nick Sirianni the right choice for Eagles head coach?
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
Show More
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
911 call details moments heroic boy saves family
Shots fired at Uber driver in Fairmount Park
Philadelphia school nurses to get COVID-19 vaccine today
Philly holding gun buyback, turn in firearm for $100 ShopRite certificate
More TOP STORIES News