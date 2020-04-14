Radnor Township officials say domestic violence calls are up during stay-at-home order

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The team designed to help domestic abuse survivors in Delaware County worries this lockdown could be dangerous."People are literally trapped into the same confined area with the person who is abusing them," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.That's why Stollsteimer, staff at the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, and Radnor Police Department teamed up to reach out to the community with a zoom call outlining resources for survivors."Our courthouse is open for people who need to file a protection from abuse order," said Stollsteimer.Counselors are also available 24/7 on the county's hotline. The Domestic Abuse Project says it worries victims may be having trouble finding safe spaces to call for help.Specifically in Radnor, the police department says it has had 13 calls for domestic incidents since the lockdown started and has made one arrest.Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey asked for $300 million for domestic violence programs in the next COVID-19 package."We're not having a crushing increase, but we're concerned the severity could easily switch and these incidents can become so serious in a matter of milliseconds; It's so hard to take back," said Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.One of the ways Radnor police hope to keep people safe is with a meeting zone outside of its office, so that people who may have had conflicts before can meet to drop off kids or exchange something."We want to try and avoid those high level, high impact situations and make people safer," said Flanagan.