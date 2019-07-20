Domestic incident turns violent, ending in shooting in Gladwyne

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a domestic incident turned violent Friday evening in Lower Merion Township.

It happened after 7 p.m. when a man and woman began arguing inside a vehicle in Gladwyne.

According to police, the woman put the man out of the vehicle. But when she attempts to drive off, the man grabs a hold of the vehicle and won't let go.

They say the woman pulls out a gun and shoots the man in the hand, freeing him from the vehicle.

She travels a short distance up the roadway and is apprehended by the police.

The man was taken to Lankenau Hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman was taken in for questioning.

No word on what the pair were arguing about or the nature of their relationship.
