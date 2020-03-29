PHILADELPHIA -- The stay at home order across the region has created a very difficult situation for people who may be dealing with domestic violence.
Jeannine Lisitski, executive director and president of Women Against Abuse, has a few tips for people who may be experiencing domestic violence.
The Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-866-723-3014. The line is open 24 hours per day.
Domestic violence a concern during coronavirus stay at home order
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News