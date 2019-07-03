Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera

Philadelphia Phillies player Odubel Herrera leaves a courtroom with an unidentified friend after a hearing on a domestic violence case in Atlantic City, N.J., July 3, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- Domestic violence charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dropped following a court hearing Wednesday.A state prosecutor told reporters that Herrera's girlfriend did not want to proceed with the case, leading to the decision to dismiss.Atlantic City Municipal Court confirms to Action News the charges are dropped on the condition that Herrera will complete counseling.Herrera had been accused of domestic assault against his girlfriend on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Officers had found the 20-year-old woman with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend."The 27-year-old Herrera had been facing charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury."We believe that the complete dismissal of the misdemeanor charges was the right result," Herrera's attorney, Gregory Mullens, told reporters.Following the arrest, Herrera was placed on administrative leave. The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the incident and can be extended while the inquiry continues. According to multiple reports, Herrera remains on leave through Friday.---ESPN contributed to this report.