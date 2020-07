EMBED >More News Videos Lower Potsgrove police investigate shooting

SANATOGA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a man shot his wife inside of their Montgomery County home on Sunday night.It happened around 11 p.m. on the 2600 block of Donna Lane in Sanatoga.Lower Pottsgrove police said the woman is seriously injured with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.The husband is in custody at the Montgomery County Prison, awaiting arraignment.The names of those involved have not been released.