Former President Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week, his first major appearance since leaving office last month, a source familiar confirms for ABC News.Trump's speech next Sunday afternoon will address the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement as well as President Joe Biden's immigration policies, the source added.This week, Trump blistered Mitch McConnell as a "political hack," days after the Senate's top Republican denounced him as the inciter of U.S. Capitol attack."The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee.Meanwhile, Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again.If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.