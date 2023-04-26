Testimony begins in defamation, battery trial against Former President Trump

NEW YORK CITY -- Testimony begins Wednesday in the civil defamation and battery trial of former President Trump, who is accused of raping a woman in a department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago.

E. Jean Carroll is expected to testify about the alleged encounter that her attorney said "lasted just a few minutes" but stayed with Carroll forever.

Two other women are expected to testify later in the trial that Trump also sexually assaulted them, meant to show a pattern of behavior that Trump denies.

"Three women, one clear pattern," Carroll's attorney Shawn Crowley told jurors during opening statements.

It remains unclear if Trump will testify. Judge Lewis Kaplan demanded to know this week, telling the defense it was time to "fish or cut bait."

The first witness is expected to describe the layout of Bergdorf Goodman, the Fifth Av. department store where Carroll said she and Trump ended up in a dressing room on the 6th-floor lingerie department.

Before the jury entered the courtroom, Carroll's attorney read aloud parts of two social media posts by Donald Trump that the plaintiff's lawyer said violated the judge's orders.

On Truth Social Wednesday morning, Trump posted that Carroll's legal team is being "financed by a big political donor that they said didn't exist, only to get caught lying about that."

He also posted "She said there was a dress, using the ol' Monica Lewinsky 'stuff,' then she didn't want to produce it."

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said the posts violated the court's orders against "comments about lawyers and one about DNA."

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said "These are out-of-court comments obviously" but the judge cut him off, saying "Where for two years he refused to give a DNA sample and now wants it in the case."

"What you're trying to do is to get away from a statement by your client, a public statement, that on the face of it seems entirely inappropriate," Kaplan told Tacopina

Tacopina said he would address the posts with Trump.

"I will speak to my client and ask him to refrain from any posts about this case," Tacopina said.

Kaplan said he hoped the lawyer was successful.

"We're getting into an area in which your client may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability and I think you know what I mean," Kaplan said.

Carroll's allegations normally would be too old to bring to court. But in November, New York state enacted a law allowing for suits over decades-old sexual abuse claims.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

