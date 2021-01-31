Politics

Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial, sources say

By JILL COLVIN, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defense team in what one person described as a "mutual decision" that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpimpeachmentpolitics
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow starting Sunday
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
Local shoppers bustle before Nor'easter slams Philadelphia region
Philadelphia acting deputy health commissioner resigns
2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Philly health commissioner facing calls to resign over vaccine fallout
Show More
Camden Co. reschedules COVID vaccine appointments due to winter storm
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storms
3 arrested in Philadelphia 'games of skill' thefts
Dashcam video captures hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
More TOP STORIES News