2020 presidential election

President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, says it was 'rigged'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday morning that Joe Biden "won because the Election was Rigged."

This is the first time that he has admitted to losing to Biden.

In the same post, Trump claimed that no vote watchers or observers had been allowed and the vote was tabulated by a company on the "Radical Left."

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was voter fraud in the election. His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in a number of states that have been based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud.

Meanwhile, Biden's transition team has been progressing despite the Trump administration's continued refusal to concede and recognize a new president-elect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electiontwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
Delco provides results of provisional ballot challenge hearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 fire medics ambushed during call
AccuWeather: Strong Winds Tonight
Montco parents protest school shutdown amid COVID-19 surge
Fears of second lockdown has many anxious
12 people displaced following row house fire
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
With COVID cases rising, Philadelphia to put new restrictions in place
Show More
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Pennsylvania reports highest COVID daily count again: 5,551
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
Delco provides results of provisional ballot challenge hearing
More TOP STORIES News