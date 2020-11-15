President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, says it was 'rigged'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday morning that Joe Biden "won because the Election was Rigged."This is the first time that he has admitted to losing to Biden.In the same post, Trump claimed that no vote watchers or observers had been allowed and the vote was tabulated by a company on the "Radical Left."Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was voter fraud in the election. His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in a number of states that have been based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud.Meanwhile, Biden's transition team has been progressing despite the Trump administration's continued refusal to concede and recognize a new president-elect.