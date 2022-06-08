donald trump

Donald Trump, 2 children to sit for depositions in New York civil case beginning July 15

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state's highest court to step in.

A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions - a legal term for sworn, pretrial testimony out of court - starting July 15.

The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump's efforts to put a stop to state Attorney General Letitia James' three-year investigation.

James has said the probe has uncovered evidence that Trump's company misstated the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for more than a decade.

Two weeks ago, a New York state appeals court ruled that Trump had to sit for a deposition in the matter.

The next day, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that Trump had filed to seek a court order stopping James from investigating him.

The suit claimed that James, a Democrat, targeted the Republican ex-president because of political animus and violated his free speech and due process rights.

Wednesday's ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York's top court, called the Court of Appeals, to try to overturn the decision that requires his deposition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkdonald trumpattorney generalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Peter Navarro, Trump aide, indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
Celeb lawyer sentenced for stealing nearly $300K from Stormy Daniels
Pa. governor candidate Mastriano cooperates with January 6 committee
TOP STORIES
SEPTA cashier carjacked on her way to work; suspects sought
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Pa. man drowns at Jersey Shore days after missing swimmer recovered
Police: Bank robbery suspect crashed, spilled cash in Bellmawr
AccuWeather: Downpours Overnight
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Show More
Circle of life: Orphaned turtles set free by kids in NJ
Man shot after stopping to check on woman in domestic dispute: Police
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Traffic stop becomes powerful moment for trooper, a dad with cancer
More TOP STORIES News