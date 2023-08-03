Legal expert weighs in on latest indictment against Donald Trump

Legal experts say criminal intent and freedom of speech emerge as key issues in this latest indictment against Trump.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- In a Washington, D.C. courtroom Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump entered a not guilty plea on the latest indictment against him.

This time in connection to his alleged efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss.

Trump is now facing four additional felony charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, meaning prosecutors believe he blocked Americans' right to vote and it led to the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Special Counsel Jack Smith alleges Trump knew his assertions were lies.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"The attack on our nation's capital on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," said Smith.

Trump's defense claims he exercised his First Amendment rights.

"Part of his argument will be, look I was relying on the advice of counsel who said this could be fine. How could that be actionable when I have lawyers presenting these arguments," said John Culhane, a law professor at Widener Law School in Delaware.

Legal experts say criminal intent and freedom of speech emerge as key issues in this latest indictment.

"That's kind of the First Amendment argument saying he incited this," said Culhane. "Unless you point at people and say, 'get 'em,' it's very difficult to prove incitement. The other side of the argument is you can say whatever you want, but you can't have people calling state legislators and telling them to create a separate slate of electors."

Trump, who has said he is innocent, addressed the proceedings in a brief statement on a drizzly tarmac at Washington's Reagan National Airport before he boarded his plane back to New Jersey.

"This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot," he said. "So if you can't beat 'em, you persecute 'em or you prosecute 'em. We can't let this happen in America."

He could face more than 50 years in prison if convicted.

Trump is now set for a pre-trial hearing on August 28.

Read the full indictment here