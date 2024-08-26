Man in custody, accused of randomly assaulting 5 people in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in police custody after authorities say he randomly assaulted five people in Philadelphia on Monday.

The incident began just after 7 a.m. on the 2200 block of Market Street.

Police say a suspect assaulted three people, one man and two women, by pushing them to the ground.

After the initial assault, officers say the suspect continued west on Market Street, where he then allegedly attacked a 22-year-old woman.

The man reportedly punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground as well.

Authorities say he then attempted to steal a bag from a 77-year-old man. When the victim resisted, the suspect allegedly punched him in the mouth.

Officers say they were able to locate the suspect after a brief foot chase and then detained him.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Donnell Bruce, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, and other related offenses.

All victims in this incident sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.