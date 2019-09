When a loved one passes away - and they had registered to be an organ donor -- their family is considered a 'donor family'.Meet donor mom Dawn Ortiz, whose son Richard checked the box to be a donor when he went for his driver's permit as a teen. Sadly, he lost his life at the age of 21, but his mother says her son 'lives on in other ways' through organ and tissue donation and the work of Gift of Life Donor Program.401 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-557-8090