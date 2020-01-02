Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man in Las Vegas: VIDEO

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Disturbing video recently released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.Authorities say the incident happened near Warm Springs Road around 12:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.The video captured by a doorbell cam shows the man beating the victim and dragging her down to the sidewalk and into his car.Authorities in Las Vegas have not been able to identify the victim or the suspect, who was wearing a striped shirt, dark pants and brown dress shoes at the time of the incident.The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111.