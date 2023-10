Doorman shot, robbed in Center City while carrying night's receipts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A doorman at a local club was shot and robbed in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened just before midnight Sunday on Rodman Street near 15th Street.

Police say the man was carrying the night's receipts when he was approached by two suspects who demanded cash.

The victim was shot in the leg.

The suspects stole around $1,800 and took off.

Police say the man is in stable condition.

