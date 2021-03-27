Double homicide investigation in Edgewater Park, N.J.

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Edgewater Park, Burlington County are investigating a shooting inside the Orchard Park Apartments that left two dead.Officers responded to the complex along Woodland Road early Saturday morning, where they found one person trying to drive away from the shooting scene.That driver ended up crashing into a parked car.It's unclear if that person is connected to the crime.Police say the investigation is ongoing.