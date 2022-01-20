Police search for clues following double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A team of investigators was seen gathering evidence at a Lukoil gas station in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning following a double shooting.
Police said the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. near the 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Officers say two men were shot and rushed to the hospital. There conditions have not yet been made available.
Investigators have not released information on a possible suspect, or motive.
