Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves two critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday night has left two people in critical condition.It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Clearfield Street near 10th Street.Police said a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both shot multiple times. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the shooting on video.So far there is no word on suspects or a motive.No arrests have been made at this time.