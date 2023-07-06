1 dead, 15-year-old wounded after double shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood

A man is dead and a teenager is wounded after a double shooting took place in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Wednesday.

The second victim, a 15-year-old, was struck once in the leg.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man was struck at least four times during the shooting.

Officials say the man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe he was an innocent victim.

The teen is at Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made, but police say surveillance video may have captured the shooting and a potential suspect vehicle.