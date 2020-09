PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down the person who shot two people in Germantown.It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue at Wister Street.Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck and a 22-year-old man was shot in the hip.Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center.They are listed in stable condition.