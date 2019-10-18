Double shooting in Kensington, Conwell Middle School on lockdown

Two people shot in Kensington. Three nearby schools had been put on lockdown as a precaution, with ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ escorting arriving students inside. Shortly before 8am, lockdown on two schools lifted, remains in effect at Conwell. pic.twitter.com/wH9bfAdcRS — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) October 18, 2019

Philadelphia police have responded to a double shooting that led to the lockdown of three schools.It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday near the Conwell Middle School on the 1800 block of E Clearfield Street in Kensington.Reports indicate two people inside a car were shot outside the school.They were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.As a precaution, Conwell Middle School is on lockdown.Neighboring schools Francis E Willard Elementary and Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical School were also on lockdown, but those were lifted shortly before 8 a.m.