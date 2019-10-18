Double shooting in Kensington, Conwell Middle School on lockdown

Philadelphia police have responded to a double shooting that led to the lockdown of three schools.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday near the Conwell Middle School on the 1800 block of E Clearfield Street in Kensington.

Reports indicate two people inside a car were shot outside the school.

They were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

As a precaution, Conwell Middle School is on lockdown.

Neighboring schools Francis E Willard Elementary and Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical School were also on lockdown, but those were lifted shortly before 8 a.m.

