Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A possible shootout seriously injured a man and a woman, and damaged a car and a home in the Kensington section of the city.
The incident occurred at B Street and Indiana Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a bullet went through someone's front door, just missing a bedridden resident.
And someone trying to get rid of a gun threw it right through a car windshield.
Both victims are in the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
