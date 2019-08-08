Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A possible shootout seriously injured a man and a woman, and damaged a car and a home in the Kensington section of the city.

The incident occurred at B Street and Indiana Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a bullet went through someone's front door, just missing a bedridden resident.

And someone trying to get rid of a gun threw it right through a car windshield.

Both victims are in the hospital.

No arrests have been made.
