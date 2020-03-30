Man and woman shot inside car in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 7300 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Police said a man and a woman were shot inside of a car.
Both were taken to the hospital by police. There is no word on their condition at this time.
Police said the suspects drove away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
