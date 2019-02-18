Double shooting in Willingboro leaves 1 critical, 1 serious

Double shooting in Willingboro, N.J. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a double shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Authorities have focused their investigation on a car while they search for the gunman.

Gunfire rang out at Millbrook Drive and Middlebury Lane in Willingboro around 1 a.m.

Police say one victim was shot in the head and neck and is in very critical condition.

The second victim was shot in the arm and is in serious but stable condition.

There is no word on a motive.
