Double shooting leaves two wounded in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Wednesday.
It happened just after midnight at the intersection of 3rd and Clayton streets.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired at that location.
Two victims turned up at an area hospital. There is no word on their condition.
Police are searching for suspects. There is no word on a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
