2 men hospitalized after being shot inside Kensington home

Both victims are in the hospital. One of the victims is on life support.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire erupted inside a Kensington home and two men ended up shot.

The person who pulled the trigger says they were trying to break into the house, but he is now in police custody.

This all unfolded late Saturday night in the 3500 block of K Street.

Police say they found one man in the doorway of the home.

He had been shot in the stomach.

A second man was hit by multiple bullets, and located a block away.

The shooter was arrested for aggravated assault and violating parole by having an unauthorized firearm.
