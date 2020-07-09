West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shootout that injured two men in West Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted on the 1400 block of North Hobart Street just after midnight Thursday.

When police arrived, they found nearly two dozen shell casings on the street.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in critical condition.

Police said a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice showed up at another hospital a short time later. He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
