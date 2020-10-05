Double shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Philadelphia: Police

It happened around 7 p.m. near the 2100 block of Jackson Street.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and left thigh. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The shooting also injured an 18-year-old man. He was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the lower back. He is currently listed in critical condition, said police.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.